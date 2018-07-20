Kourtney Kardashian's Boyfriend Is Now Poking Fun at His Slut-Shaming Instagram Comment

On Monday, Kourtney Kardashian casually posted on Instagram (as Kardashians are wont to do). She paired a cute caption with a flirty bikini-clad photo, racked up two-and-a-half million likes … You know, just your average Monday.

All was well until Kardashian’s 25-year-old boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, thought it would be a good idea to leave a salty (and slut-shame-y) comment on her photo—spoiler: it wasn't.

"That's what you need to show to get likes?" he wrote.

The internet rushed to Kourt’s side, quick to point out the hypocrisy of his statement, considering his own tendency to strip down on his own Instagram page.

Kourtney herself was reportedly (and, understandably) “frustrated” by Younes’s comment and upset that he made his feelings so very, very public.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

After days of viral drama, we figured Younes had learned his lesson: don’t come for our girl Kourtney, and don’t police what she does with her body.

But, alas, just three days later Bendjima struck again, this time attempting to lessen the gravity of his statement with a cutesy remark on Kourtney’s most recent photo. "Hmmm well ... ok for this one," he wrote, adding a tongue-out emoji.

instagram/kourtneykardash

instagram/kourtneykardash

RELATED: Did Kourtney Kardashian's Boyfriend Just Publicly Slut Shame Her?

It’s nice that he’s trying to atone for his viral slut-shaming, but maybe a more serious route would have been the best? Just spit-balling, but “I’m sorry” could be a good start.