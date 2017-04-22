Kourtney Kardashian Is Unrecognizable as a Blonde

We're used to Kylie Jenner changing up her look with the help of wigs, but older sis Kourtney Kardashian usually sticks to her signature long, dark locks. Maybe that's why we barely recognized Kardashian in her undercover getup for an upcoming segment on Jimmy Kimmel's show.

Kardashian, the 38-year-old reality TV star, dressed up in a disguise to film "Lie Witness News" for Jimmy Kimmel Live! In this popular segment, a reporter (in this case, Kardashian) asks unsuspecting pedestrians for their opinions on fake news stories—we're willing to bet the headlines for this particular segment had to do with the Kardashian family!

For her cameo on the show, the mother of three wore her best news anchor getup: a knee-length navy blue skirt and matching jacket with a red neck scarf. The oldest Kardashian sister also put on a blonde wig to hide her true identity, and to be honest, she's barely recognizable! It also appears that there was a prosthetic nose in play.

Hopefully the segment airs on Jimmy Kimmel soon—it will be fun to see whether people recognized the reality TV star as she stopped them on the street!