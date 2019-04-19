A Controversial Guest Attended Kourtney Kardashian's Birthday Party

Her last name is Kardashian, so color us unsurprised that Kourtney had a birthday blowout to end all birthday blowouts on Thursday night to celebrate turning the big 4-0.

There was a naked birthday cake, a Don Julio bottle with Kourtney's face on it, and a guest list that included Paris Hilton, Luka Sabbat, and Kourtney's ex, Younes Bendjima.

Younes, however, was not the most controversial name on the guest list (despite the flirty comments he keeps leaving on her Instagram) — that honor decidedly goes to Domenico Dolce, one-half of Dolce & Gabbana.

Dolce can be seen in photos from the night with the Kardashian clan and the rest of their guests, posted by his partner, Guilherme Siqueira. Stefano Gabbana (the other half of the brand) also re-posted a photo to his Instagram account, though it's unclear if he also attended.

Last year, Dolce & Gabbana sparked backlash with a racist ad that featured a Chinese model attempting to eat signature Italian dishes with chopsticks. A narrator can be heard instructing the model on how to use chopsticks while also mispronouncing Dolce & Gabbana's name, seemingly mocking how Chinese people pronounce foreign words. Screenshots of racist Instagram DMs from Stefano Gabbana were also circulated, however both the brand and Gabbana said that he was hacked.

The fashion house later apologized, but the damage was done, and many called for Gabbana's removal from the brand. In the wake of this and the duo's many, many other scandals, celebrities including Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Ryan Murphy and more called for a boycott and distanced themselves from the Italian business. Hollywood stylists like Karla Welch (who dresses Tracee Ellis Ross, Justin Bieber and Elisabeth Moss, to name a few) have also said that they will not outfit their clients in the brand.

The Kardashian-Jenners have had a longstanding relationship with Dolce & Gabbana — Gabbana called Kylie Jenner a "#DGGirl" in a recently reposted Instagram photo of her and Travis Scott, and Khloé even had a dog named Gabbana. However, earlier this year, Kim Kardashian was called out for an Instagram story promoting the brand, which she then swiftly deleted.

Of course, Dolce is his own person outside of the Dolce & Gabbana brand (he's also arguably the less problematic half of the duo). From the looks of things, his personal relationship with Kardashians has weathered the storm of bad PR that has been plaguing his brand for months.