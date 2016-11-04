Kourtney Kardashian Sculpts Her Bikini Bod While Listening to This

With her constant rotation of intense workout routines, it's safe to say that Kourtney Kardashian has never looked better. And now the hot mama is sharing a big secret to her sizzling bikini bod.

The 37-year-old mother of three one-upped little sister and selfie queen Kim Kardashian West with a sexy Snapchat shot of her own on Thursday. In the photo, Kourtney flaunts her envy-inducing figure, clad only in a nude-hued bandeau bikini set embellished with copper studs. She added a dose of glam with a matching shimmery nude lip and rimless oversize sunglasses in the mirror selfie.

As it turns out, the raven-haired stunner credits sister Khloé Kardashian and a good playlist for helping keep her in tip-top shape.

"If there is one thing that gets me through a workout (besides having Khloé by my side), it's good music," the reality star shared on her website.

Even though the reality star is the oldest sister in the Kardashian clan, that doesn't mean she gets to control the tunes! "I love to blast '90s pop, rap, and Kayne to get me pumped up for a serious exercise session. Of course, Khloé and I have different tastes in music, so we alternate days of who gets to control the music when we work out together," she explained.

Kourtney Kardashian's playlist:

Khloé Kardashian's playlist:

Check out the sisters' playlists via Spotify above for some workout inspo.