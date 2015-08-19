Kourtney Kardashian Shares a Sexy Bikini Snap

Instagram/kourtneykardash
Kelsey Glein
Aug 19, 2015 @ 10:30 am

 

Kourtney Kardashian is one hot mama! The star is currently on vacation with her family in St. Barts, and she has the hot bikini 'gram to prove it. Late last night the mother of three shared a sexy poolside photo (above) in which she shows off her super-toned physique. In the snap, captioned "Troop Beverly Hills," the celeb dons a two-piece suit and head wrap featuring a pattern similar to the iconic palm-tree print that is used at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Kardashian topped of her look with oversize sunnies and a gold body chain.

But Kourtney isn't the only one of her sisters who has shared bikini snaps during their getaway: Yesterday, Kendall and Kylie Jenner also flaunted their tropical style in swimsuit selfies on Instagram.

