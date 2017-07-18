Kourtney Kardashian's Bikini Bottoms Are Practically Non-Existent in This Cheeky 'Gram

Kourtney Kardashian is one sizzling beach photo away from stealing Kim Kardashian’s status as the ultimate Internet-breaking queen.

Posting sexy bikini photos is basically Kourtney’s second job at this point. Girl can’t stop, won’t stop showing off her killer bod, and we can’t say we blame her.

The latest from the eldest Kardashian sis’ is quite the departure from her typical under/sideboob swim style. Instead of baring it all up front, the 38-year-old went for a seemingly conservative (by Kardashian standards) garnet-colored two-piece suit (shop a similar style here).

With a high-waist bottom and a thick bandeau top, Kourtney looks more akin to a Duggar than a Kardashian.

she's not a local. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 17, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

But, as all avid readers have come to learn, you can’t judge a book by its cover—or, in this case, a reality star by the width of her bikini top.

Without further ado, allow me to introduce you to the back of Kourt’s suit:

all week🍦🍔 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

yesterday when we had the beach to ourselves A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 17, 2017 at 7:02am PDT

BAM.

Wait, is that Kourtney Kardashian or David Copperfield, because the owner of that garment is a true master of illusion.