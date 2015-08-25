Is Kourtney Kardashian the Best Dressed Kardashian? 9 Reasons Why This InStyle Editor Thinks So

Kourtney Kardashian has always been one of my favorite members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Her love-filled, hands-on approach to motherhood is heartwarming and inspiring, and her dry sense of humor always makes me laugh (she has some of the best one-liners on Keeping Up with the Kardashians). However, what resonates the most with me is her style.

Kourtney's style is her own. Her personal flair is perceivable in every look she wears. And what's even more noteworthy is that she consistently delivers her signature style whether she's wearing anything from a seriously trendy outfit or jeans and a tee—and that's tough to do. Read on for nine reasons why Kourtney just might be the best dressed Kardashain.

1. She's a successful risk-taker.

Jack-RS/X17online.com

Kourtney isn't afraid to be daring and when she pieces together an outfit, she creates a unique moment in time—like the suede on suede on suede outfit pictured above, which somehow doesn't look costume-y on her.

2. When she wants to dress a part, she does it right.

Instagram/kourtneykardash

On the Kardashian klan's recent trip to Montana, Kourtney posted the above photo to Instagram—and showed that with the right clothing and accessories, she can fit in just about anywhere. How's that for proof of a complete, ready-for-anything wardrobe?

3. She plays with price points.

Instagram/kourtneykardash

A sign Kourtney is a true style star through and through? She mixes high- and low-priced items like a pro, à la the photo above where Kourtney accessorized a fringed dress with snakeskin-print Kardashian Kollection boots, which are sold at Sears.

4. Her swimwear game is on point—and styled to perfection.

Instagram/kourtneykardash (2)

Kourtney doesn't step out in a simple string bikini. Instead, she wears a gold one-piece with a plunging neckline (left) or a Mara Hoffman printed two-piece and a corresponding turban-inspired wrap (right). And speaking of headgear ...

5. She can rock turban-inspired headwear like no other.

Uri Schanker/WireImage

The accessory can be tricky to pull off, but Kourtney proved it is possible.

6. She owns the '70s-inspired trend.

Instagram/kourtneykardash (2)

Seventies-inspired fashion and accessories ruled the spring/summer runways, and thanks in part to Kourtney, it took over the street style scene and Instagram, too. Flared jeans, peasant style blouses, and fringe handbags are at the core of this trend takeover—and they all had a home in Kourtney's wardrobe.

7. Her accessories are what dreams are made of.

Instagram/kourtneykardash (4)

Kourt's accessories snaps cause some serious shopping envy. From her array of sunglasses and handbags to her too-cool clogs, she keeps us in the know of what's hot now.

8. She wears pieces from emerging designers.

TRB/EKNY/FAMEFLYNET; Courtesy

Like the Mochi clutch ($450; allthingsmochi.com) she carried with a white tulle Valentino frock and gold Chanel sandals. Mochi is known for their expert embroidery, bright colors, and cultured vibe. Plus, all pieces are handmade. Swoon!

9. Her throwback style still looks good.

BuzzFoto/FilmMagic; Xposure/AKM-GSI; Ray Tamarra/Getty Images; John Parra/WireImage; BuzzFoto/FilmMagic; Tamarra/Getty Images

You know that feeling when you come across a picture of yourself from years ago and think: "What was I wearing?!" Kourtney won't fall victim here. The six throwback looks above date back as far as 2010.

So, all in all, I'd say Kourtney Kardashian's style is ... well, on #fleek.

