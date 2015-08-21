Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Toned Physique in Sexy Bandage Bikini

Can you believe Kourtney Kardashian is a mother of three? The star is currently on vacation with her family in St. Barts, where she was snapped showing off her scorching hot bikini body as she walked along the beach.

Kardashian flaunted her curves in a sexy yellow and gray Agent Provocateur bandage bikini ($390; agentprovocateur.com) that featured cutouts at the waist and around her sides. She topped off her hot look with a gold body chain, an assortment of bangles, and Ray Ban aviator sunnies.

But this isn't the first two-piece she's been spotted in this week—she posted a photo to Instagram earlier this week wearing a palm tree print suit as she lounged poolside.

