Kourtney Kardashian Ironically Wore an ACDC Highway to Hell Concert Tee to Church

Kourtney Kardashian challenged traditional church-going attire with a controversial ensemble.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians regular looked ready for a late night jam session rather than a sermon, as she headed to church service in Beverly Hills, clad in an edgy outfit that wouldn't look out of place at a heavy metal extravaganza.

Emphasizing her famous kurves in a pair of red velvet bell bottoms, the reality star gave fans a glimpse at her tiny waist, pairing the statement trousers with a cropped vintage black ACDC T-shirt from the rock legends' Highway To Hell album. A delicate silver cross necklace and fuzzy black stilettos put the finishing touches on the mom of three's mid-week worship.

The eldest Kardashian was accompanied by younger sister Kendall, who also opted for some vintage edge in a trendy denim-on-denim ensemble.

The 21-year-old took a sartorial spin in an unusual denim jacket, which featured an asymmetrical neckline and hem. The off-beat topper paired nicely with the star's light wash jeans, while black leather boots added a few more inches to her model physique.

Who says your church getup can't double as a style statement?