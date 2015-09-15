Kourtney Kardashian Flashes Her Toned Abs in a Sexy Bralette

It's hard to believe that Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her third child last December. The 36-year-old still has an enviable frame that even 20-something-year-olds would be jealous of. From her tiny bikinis to her trend-setting outfits, the oldest of the Kardashian sisters continues to prove that she's one hot mamma, and her latest outfit is certainly no different.

For an outing in N.Y.C. on Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stepped out in an all-black look that was anything but simple. She styled a tiny bralette underneath a silk bomber jacket, and coupled the tops with sleek leather pants in a high-waist silhouette. Her handbag and heels also coordinated and featured silver metallic details. Even Kardashian's makeup was flawlessly chic with a delicate smoky eye and rose-colored cheeks and lips. To top off the look she parted her hair to the side and left her brunette strands straight for a sultry sleek finish.

