Kourtney Kardashian Had the Most NSFW Cake at Her 40th Birthday Party

The eldest of the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney, turned 40 on Thursday (but shhh, don’t bring up the number) and, as is customary in KarJenner circles, she was thrown an epic birthday party to ring in the milestone.

The fête in question featured an all-star guest list that included all the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, Kris Jenner, Grandma M.J., Paris Hilton, Robin Thicke, Kanye West, Luka Sabbat, Kourtney’s (increasingly flirtatious) ex Younes Bendjima, and Khloé’s rapper ex French Montana.

Image zoom Instagram/kimkardashian

Image zoom Instagram/kimkardashian

But, of course, it’s not just the people that make the party, it’s also the money that was thrown at it — you know, that rendering of you naked in a bathtub atop a cake-type money …

Seriously, look at this cake. Has any food item ever been more NSFW?

On a practical level though, digging into a slice of dirty bath water or Kardashian flesh doesn’t sound too appealing.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Younes Bendjima Is Leaving Flirty Comments on Her Instagram

Being a Kourtney-approved gathering, the party wasn’t without its delicate jabs at little sister Kim — from a Don Julio bottle etched with Kourt’s face and the words “Most Interesting to Look At”, to napkins bearing her famous line to an inconsolable Kim after she lost her diamond earring in the Ocean: “Kim, there are people that are dying.”

If there was ever a time to be reborn as a Kardashian, it would've been last night.

