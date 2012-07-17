Kotur's New Lower-Price Line Will Be Available at Nine West

Image zoom Courtesy of Kotur

While handbag designer Fiona Kotur’s signature clutches—loved by stars ranging from Lea Michele to Stacy Keibler—can cost you hundreds, this fall she will release a lower-price line named Bright Young Things, sold exclusively at Nine West. And the name really does say it all! “Bright Young Things is for the girl we all want to be,” the designer told InStyle.com. “The girl with the healthy disregard for convention.” The lineup features box-shaped and fringe grabs in bold, vibrant hues. Click through to see some of our favorite pieces, and shop them for $150 to $195 in stores and at ninewest.com starting November 1st.

