We Found It! A Natural, At-Home Peel that Won't Leave Your Skin Sensitive

True, there's a Sex and the City reference to suit just about any situation in life, but the subject of chemical peels in particular tends to trigger memories of Samantha Jones's hilarious mishap with the treatment—you know the scene. Although at-home versions are usually gentle, it's always been hard to shake the feeling that something will go wrong somewhere, until, that is, Korres's all-natural formula came across our desk. The Korres Wild Rose Vitamin C Petal Peel is comprised of two simple steps, and thanks to soothing elements like aloe vera, it's gentle enough to use once a week.

After washing your face with a mild cleanser, spread on a layer of the activating peeling gel, which preps your complexion with a mix of orange and lemon extract, aloe leaf juice, and lactic acid. Allow it to dry for a few seconds, then follow with the wild rose, sunflower, and sweet almond oil-rich brightening peel mask. Just three minutes is enough for the fruit enzymes, alphahydroxy acids, and vitamin C to work their magic, though the treatment shouldn't be left on longer than ten. You'll notice an all-over glow right away, and with extended use, the appearance of fine lines, discoloration, and dry patches will diminish. Find the duo for $64 now at sephora.com.

