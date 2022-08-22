The First Look at the 'Knives Out' Sequel Is Finally Here

After 2019's Knives Out made Chris Evans's cable-knit sweater a viral phenomenon and cemented Ana de Armas as a bonafide star, Daniel Craig is back for the sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. While fans have been waiting for even the tiniest tidbit from the cast and crew, the team behind the flick has finally offered up the first photos from the movie, giving a peek at the highly-anticipated mystery. In the image, we see the star-studded cast — Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., The Gray Man's Jessica Henwick, Outer Banks's Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista — seated at a long, opulent dinner table listening intently to Detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) who stands at the head.

Director and writer Rian Johnson is back for the second installment which follows the detective as he "travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects," according to Netflix. Johnson told the streaming platform's publication Tudum that the title of the film was inspired by the 1968 Beatles's song of the same name.

"I'm always fishing for something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death," he told the outlet."This is all in plain sight from the very start. So, the idea of glass came to me, something that's clear. I'll be very honest. I literally got out my iPhone and searched my music library with the word 'glass.' There's got to be some good glass songs. I was like, 'Oh, is it a glass fortress? Is it a glass castle? Is it a glass man?' The first thing that came up, because I'm a huge Beatles fan, is 'Glass Onion.'"

Netflix

Johnson also spilled his method behind choosing the extensive, A-list cast, describing it as "throwing a dinner party." "You try and invite people that you like," he explained. "But the reality is you never know. At the end of the day, just trying to get the best actors in each part, the actors that are most right for each individual part. So, you also just throw the dice and hold your breath. Luckily, we got a great group that really meshed."

The movie will see Craig's Benoit Blanc heading to Greece to solve a mystery when a tech billionaire (Edward Norton) invites his closest friends for a lavish vacation that turns murderous.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will hit select theaters later this year and then be available Globally to stream on Netflix December 23.