KITH Is Launching Beauty Products, and They're Chic as Hell

KITH's latest collaboration is going to make the hypebeast and skincare-obsessive worlds collide. The streetwear company isn't dropping a new sneaker or T-shirt with an up-and-company clothing brand, but has teamed up with beauty giant Estée Lauder on a limited-edition collection that includes five of the company's timeless skincare products.

The KITH editions of Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair Serum, Perfectly Clean Multi-Action Foam Cleanser/Purifying Mask, Revitalizing Supreme+ Global Anti-Aging Cell Power Creme, Micro Essence Aquaceutical Mist, and Lip Conditioner have been re-imagined and co-branded with Estée Lauder's archival logo, which hasn't been used since it launched in 1946.

Here's where KITH's sneakerhead aesthetic comes in: the retro-packaged skincare products come in a modern dopp case, featuring a canvas bag with a built-in mirror and transparent acrylic case. The entire set retails for $145, an affordable drop considering all of the products included in the set.

While the collaboration might seem random, KITH's founder Ronnie Feig has a connection to Estée Lauder. Both entrepeneurs hail from Queens, New York, and Feig was inspired by how Lauder broke the all of the rules and disrupted the beauty world.

The KITH x Estée Lauder Collection lands in-store and online on March 15.