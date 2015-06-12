See Jon Snow Without His Game of Thrones Beard

Say goodbye to the long curls and the fuzzy facial hair that Kit Harington wears so well as Jon Snow on Game of Thrones—for now at least. The 28-year-old actor completely transformed his look for his new film, Testament of Youth. Who would have guessed that there's actually an adorable baby face underneath all of that hair?

In the movie, Harington portrays 19-year-old Roland Leighton, who falls in love with Vera Brittain (portrayed by Alicia Vikander) and the two are forced to quickly grow up and separate due to the inevitable calls of war (read a review for the movie here). The film is based on a memoir written by the real-life Brittain. Unlike the GoT uniform of furs and leather, Harington's new style mainly features the British officer's tailored look of World War I. Watch the trailer for the movie, currently out in limited theaters—below:

