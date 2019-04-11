A Game of Thrones Baby Is (Maybe) Coming

Game of Thrones is heading into its final season, and as hard as it is for the rest of us to say goodbye to it, it's (obviously) a lot harder for Kit Harington.

The actor, who plays Jon Snow in HBO's hit series, opened up in an interview for InStyle's May issue about letting go of the role of a lifetime — and potentially taking on another.

"I'm always going to be 'that guy,'" he says of the show's end. "For all its wonderful things, it brings difficult things too."

One of those difficult things? Accepting that it's over. Still, he hinted that he has even more exciting plans in order.

"The most important job I'll ever have is about to finish... Well, not the most. Hopefully I'll be a father."

Harington, if you'll recall, married Thrones co-star Rose Leslie after the two met on set (she played Ygritte, one of Jon Snow's love interests). It's a co-stars-turned-real-life romance that he calls one of the highlights of career — and life.

"I think almost the worst thing about falling in love with Rose and marrying her is that it's going to be very hard to work with her again," he says. "Working opposite her was one of the highlights of my life and career. I don't know when, if ever, I'm going to get to do that again, because we're married now, and it's hard to work opposite your wife."

Harington and Leslie may have a hard time working together again onscreen, but it sounds like they've got plenty of IRL plans.