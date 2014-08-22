Kit Harington Smolders as the Face of Jimmy Choo's First Men's Fragrance

Jon Snow has had a tough time guarding Westeros as the Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch on HBO's Game of Thrones. However, Kit Harington, who has portrayed the character for five seasons, has managed to make Snow's rugged exterior (unkempt hair and all) appealing. And Jimmy Choo has taken notice—the brand made the Brit the face of its new cologne, Jimmy Choo MAN, which marks the its first foray into fragrances. Jimmy Choo's men's line of shoes, bags, and leather goods, launched in 2011.

Regarding the actor's appeal to the brand, Jimmy Choo's creative director, Sandra Choi says,"Kit perfectly embodies the Jimmy Choo Man. He has a natural and alluring masculinity and an effortless sense of style. His cool attitude and smoldering sensuality belie a true British gentleman." Harington returned the praise, saying, "I was very excited and honored to be chosen as the face for such a highly regarded brand and to play a role in defining who the Jimmy Choo man is." With notes of lavender, pineapple leaf, and patchouli, the woody scent is fitting for the Jimmy Choo man who, much like Harington, "has an innate confidence with touches of rock 'n' roll expression." Watch Harington in the campaign video below, and snatch up the fragrance this September at Bloomingdale's stores and bloomingdales.com.

