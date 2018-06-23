See All of the Stars at Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s Wedding

While Game of Thrones fans may have to wait until 2019 for more drama, on-screen and IRL lovers Kit Harington and Rose Leslie gave the people what they wanted on Saturday, when they officially exchanged vows at a castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, where Seb Leslie, her father, owns a castle.

For their big day, Leslie wore a flowing lace-embroidered white gown with a dramatic beaded veil, while Harington opted for pinstripe slacks and a long black jacket over a cream vest and white dress shirt.

Jane Barlow - PA Images/Getty Images

As expected, Harington and Leslie also welcomed their Game of Thrones castmates to the event. Besties Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams coordinated their wedding ensembles. Turner wore a super short crimson blazer dress, red sunnies, and thigh-high boots. Meanwhile, Williams's cherry red pumps, which matched Turner's outfit, complemented her all-black jumpsuit.

Also in attendance? Malin Akerman, Emilia Clarke, and Peter Dinklage.

According to The Daily Mail, the couple’s wedding invitations offered a subtle nod to the hit HBO show thanks to images of Jon Snow that reportedly appeared on the envelopes. “They organized the wedding quickly because they didn’t want information to leak,” an friend of the couple told Daily Mail. “But putting Kit’s face on the envelope might be a bit of a giveaway, at least for postmen across the country.”

The pair is rumored to have started dating on the set of Thrones in 2012, and shared their engagement with the world in September 2017. He’s previously opened up about falling in love with Leslie on set in Iceland, telling L’Uomo Vogue it was “Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love. If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.”

In January, Leslie told Town & Country the planning for their wedding was hard to do because of their busy schedules. "I’m trying to fit in my wedding... I haven’t tackled it. There’s just too much to do,” she said.

Luckily, it all came together.