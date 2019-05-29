Kit Harington Checked Into a "Wellness" Facility for "Personal Issues"

Before the Game of Thrones finale aired last week, Kit Harington reportedly checked into a "wellness" facility to "work on some personal issues," a representative for the actor said. People reports that the star was distraught over the series ending and has leaned heavily on his wife, Rose Leslie, for personal support.

"Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues," Harington's rep said via a statement.

Page Six adds that the facility that Harington is in is "luxury rehab for stress and alcohol use" and that it is in Connecticut. The newspaper adds that Harington is receiving treatment to manage stress and "negative emotions" as well as undergoing psychological coaching and therapy.

Fans that saw The Last Watch, HBO's documentary about the series, saw just how connected Harington was to his character, Jon Snow. He could be seen crying as he learned the ending of the show and prior to the airing on May 19, he was very vocal about just how much the role meant to him.

"Thrones, it's given me possibly my future family. It's given me my wife, it's given me friends for life. It's got a character I love, I will love, more than any other character I'll ever play," Harington told Willie Geist during an appearance on Sunday Today back in April. "There isn't a way of saying thank you to it enough. There never will be and I think that comes back to the question of, 'How do you feel now that it’s finishing?' Well, there aren't words to describe how I feel about it."