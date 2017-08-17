Kit Harington Pretending to Be a Dragon Is the Best Thing on the Internet Today

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) have some serious chemistry in Season 7 of Game of Thrones, but off-screen, these two are all about the laughs. Remember when Harington dressed up as other Thrones characters and pretended to audition for their roles? Yeah, well this is even funnier.

On Thursday, Clarke posted an Instagram video of Harington in full Jon Snow garb pretending to be a literal dragon on top of a cliff. Yeah, it’s not enough that his character was essentially revealed to be a Targaryen. He wants to literally fly too.

By halfway through his cool dragon moves, Harington couldn’t keep a straight face any longer, and you won’t be able to either. “I mean, JEEZE, one pet of a dragon and he thinks he’s one of them,” Clarke wrote on Instagram, along with an apt “#youknownothingjonsnow.”

It seems he does know one thing though: This dude's got moves.

RELATED: Kit Harington Finally Responded to the Biggest Unanswered Question on Game of Thrones

Watch out, Drogon. Looks like he's coming for your job.