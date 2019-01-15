Is Kit Harington's Mustache Actually Hot? 

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

No plot twist has made Game of Thrones fans cry more than when Kit Harington broke the news that he planned to cut his hair once he wrapped up filming the show's final season.

Fast forward to 2019, and Harington has stayed true to his word. The actor's cut off his glorious curls, but he didn't completely break up with his character John Snow. Harington's full beard remained untouched. That is, until he landed his first role out of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.

Harington is currently staring in London's West End production of Sam Shepard's play, True West. Set in '70s, the actor has adopted one of the decade's most polarizing grooming trends: the mustache. His is not too pencil thin, but not too thick, and trimmed into shape.

The actor has had the stache since November, but ICYMI, he took his facial hair out on the town last night. If you don't have a ticket to True West, you can see the stache in its full glory here:

Harington isn't the only one that's making a case for the return of the '70s 'stache. The style appears in Gucci's Pre-Fall 2019 menswear collection lookbook.

Whatever your stance on this facial hair style, male celebs are shaping up to be 2019's biggest beauty influencers. Both Ansel Elgort and Zac Efron recently went platinum blonde, and David Beckham further proved that green is going to be the eye makeup color of the year by wearing emerald eyeliner on his LOVE Magazine cover.

Is this the year the '70s mustache is officially hot? (As it should be.) If Harington's facial hair is any indication, then yes.