Sorry, Kids: Kit Harington Doesn’t Think Jon Snow Will Take the Iron Throne

If your biggest dream in Westeros is for Jon Snow, the newly crowned King in the North, to seize the Iron Throne, then we have some bad news: According to Kit Harington, that fantasy isn’t going to happen.

The actor is currently in Italy at the Giffoni Film Festival, where he was presented with the Giffoni Experience Award on Wednesday and he dished on his most famous character (after joking that he should change his name to “Jon Snow”).

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

So does Harington think that the King in the North will find a position of power in King’s Landing? “He never expected it or wanted it,” he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “There are so many people in the story who looked to move up. And Jon never looked to move up. That’s one of the things I really love about him is that his ambition is less than others, and yet he gets further.”

“He’s gone as high up as he can get. I don’t think he’ll be king,” he added, crushing the hopes and dreams of GoT fans everywhere. “One of the reasons we like Jon is he feels that it’s his duty to stand up for those who are being bullied.”

Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO

Harington himself feels a special bond with the character. “I think Jon Snow, because I’ve lived alongside him for eight years, is now a part of me,” he said.

While it seems like Harington is being honest, it's important to remember that he openly admits to lying in interviews. For all we know, Jon Snow could wind up being Azor Ahai—and taking a seat on the Iron Throne, to boot.