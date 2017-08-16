Kit Harington Finally Responded to the Biggest Unanswered Question on Game of Thrones

Winter is here on Game of Thrones, and Jon Snow’s wardrobe has changed to adapt to the colder weather (Ikea rug-cape and all). But one thing about his ensemble makes no sense: He doesn’t wear a hat to protect his ears and head from the freezing temps and whipping wind.

As any Stark must know, you lose a ton of heat out of the top of your head, and not even the King in the North’s thick mop of hair could keep him warm when the temperatures are dropping that low. So why, oh why doesn’t Jon Snow wear a hat? Believe Kit Harington when he says that he has tried.

“I was asking for one! I wanted a hat when we were shooting in Iceland. We’ve had endless conversations about it. It’s been a big, big question in Thrones about when they’re up North, whether they wear headgear or not. It seems ridiculous in cold climates not to have your head protected,” he told The New York Times in an interview published Tuesday.

“But it’s a decision they made a long time ago, the decision that we need to see faces more than heads being warm. It’s very difficult when you’re filming people in that environment, to differentiate between people’s faces. I think they decided that was the most important thing. But trust me, no one wants a hat more than me.”

Harington also commented on which dragon he’d most like to ride, given the choice of Viserion and Rhaegal (considering Dany already rides Drogon). “One’s named Viserion because it’s after her brother Viserys, and the other is called Rhaegal, because it’s after her brother Rhaegar. I never really liked Viserys, so I guess it’ll have to be Rhaegal for me!” We couldn’t agree more.

The actor also attempts to convince us that Jon Snow couldn’t care less about his parentage with the Night King on his mind, but we’ll see about that when he finally finds out that he’s a legitimate Targaryen with a claim to the throne.

In the game of thrones, anything can happen.

