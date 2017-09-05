Watch Kit Harington Teach a Spice Girl This Famous Game of Thrones Line

Jon Snow has a new wildling lady, and she just so happens to be a Spice Girl.

In a short clip shared by Geri Halliwell (aka Ginger Spice), taken at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza over the weekend, Kit Harington (aka Jon Snow) can be seen teaching the former Spice Girl how to nail that famous Ygritte line from Game of Thrones. Basically, it's the best thing on the Internet right now.

"You know nothing Jon Snow," Halliwell repeats, tinkering with her accent, while Harington struggles to contain his laughter.

"Need more of my Manchester?" the 45-year-old inquires after Harington demonstrates.

Halliwell gives it one more try and Harington seems to approve. "Yeah. That's it! You got the part!" Unfortunately, her success was short-lived. Her next attempt is plain old bad. "Now you've lost it again!" Harington chides.

#youknownothingjonsnow #gameofthrones #kitharrington #monza ☺️ A post shared by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Sep 3, 2017 at 4:43am PDT

RELATED: Kit Harington Pretending to Be a Dragon Is the Best Thing on the Internet Today

So, does this mean we can expect a cameo from the pop icon? Fingers crossed!