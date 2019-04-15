Kit Harington Had a NSFW Accident Filming Last Night’s Game of Thrones Episode

As epic as Game of Thrones scenes may look on screen, filming them can be decidedly less glamorous.

Just ask Kit Harington, who nearly had a very NSFW accident while filming a scene for the season 8 premiere episode, which aired last night. In the scene, Jon Snow is swinging around on the back of Rhaegal (Daenerys's dragon), as he and Dany fly above the North, as they do.

For Harington, however, the entire thing was not quite as grand.

For starters, he, like co-star Emilia Clarke, had to film the scene in front of a green screen, while riding a buck, a machine that kind of acts like a mechanical bull. Doing so, he says, was not exactly fun.

Harington said in a behind-the-scenes video that filming the scene was "not easy," and he almost sustained a terrifying injury to his nether regions.

"There was a bit when Jon almost falls off the dragon, swings 'round really violently like this, and my right ball got trapped and I didn't have time to say stop," Harington said. "And I was being swung 'round. In my head, I thought, 'This is how it ends, on this buck, swinging me 'round by my testicles. Literally.'"

Ouch.

"Sorry," he added to the camera crew. "Probably too much information."

Thankfully, he survived the incident, though he said the physicality of the scene wasn't the only thing that was difficult. It was also hard for him to portray Jon and Dany's love in the midst of the scene.

"It's one bit where you've got to convey your love for each other and you're in a green box on a buck," he said.

Hopefully, the rest of the filming went along without incident — even if he did think the last scene he ever filmed for the show was a bit of a "wet fart."