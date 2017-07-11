Kit Harington Auditioned for Other Game of Thrones Roles and the “Leaked” Tape Is Hilarious

It’s hard to imagine anyone other than Kit Harington in the role of Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, but he actually has auditioned for other parts of the ensemble cast. In a “leaked” tape discovered by Jimmy Kimmel, the British actor tries out for other parts, like the new ruler of the Seven Kingdoms Cersei Lannister, and the results are hilarious.

Dressed in a blonde wig, gold robes, and an appropriate goblet of wine, Harington does his best Cersei impression. “When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to have sex with my brother,” he said, deadpan.

Also not to be missed is his audition for the part of Arya Stark. “I’m a wittle girl who acts like a wittle boy and I’m a killer with my wittle sword!” he exclaims. The actor also auditions for the parts of Ygritte, Hodor, Daenerys, and a White Walker before pulling out his best Harry Potter impression, you know, just for fun.

And while Harington was careful not to give away any spoilers, he did reveal to Kimmel that the cast had a little fun with the paparazzi while filming. “We had a lot of paparazzi following us around, especially when we were in Spain. But we did fake some scenes. We put together people in situations where we knew the paparazzi was around, so they would take photos and they would get on the internet to fake scenes,” he said.

Unfortunately, Harington had to give up his days off to film not one but three fake scenes for about five hours each. While they might have thrown off dedicated Thrones fans, man, at what cost?

Watch the hilarious clips above, and tune in to HBO on Sunday, July 16, when Game of Thrones returns for its seventh season.