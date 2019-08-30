Kirsten Dunst’s Son Just Made His First Public Appearance

Kirsten Dunst just got some major Hollywood recognition — and made sure her one-year-old son was there for the moment.

On Thursday, the actress received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and was honored by friends and family, including fiancé Jesse Plemons and the couple's son, Ennis.

The event marked Ennis's first public appearance, and he kept things casual in a cute blue button-up shirt with black pants and a pair of sneakers, along with a matching blue L.A. Dodgers cap.

Dunst and Plemons welcomed their son last May in Santa Monica, Calif. The two met on the set of FX’s Fargo back in 2015, and have reportedly been engaged since 2017. During the ceremony, Plemons praised his fiancée, saying he "couldn’t be any prouder" of her.

“Aside from the brilliant actor you are, I’ve also had the even greater pleasure of getting to know you as a person outside of work,” he said. “Seeing the kind of mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend and cohort you are is why I and all of your friends and everyone else are here today and why we all love you. It’s for the incredibly generous and amazing person that you are. You are truly one of a kind and the best woman I know. I’m truly so lucky to have you in my life, and Hollywood Boulevard is so lucky to have you on its sidewalks.”

While she and Plemons are mostly private about their son, Dunst recently spoke about him in an interview with PorterEdit, and discussed why she wouldn't be pushing him to follow in his parents' career footsteps.

“If you have a kid who’s very cute, I get why people [put their kids in show business],” she said. “Do a Gap ad and you can make your college money. It’s the first time I kind of understand it. Ennis is so adorable, with two big dimples.”

“He is such a happy baby and I see why I might want that memento of him at this age, but we will probably just encourage him to do school plays."