Kirsten Dunst Poses With Lion for Bulgari

Kirsten Dunst is the new face of Bulgari's Mon Jasmin Noir fragrance and the campaign shots were just released! In them, Dunst clutches her perfume bottle while sitting next to an adult lion. We'd be surprised to see a star cuddling up to the king of the jungle, but it isn't the first time the luxury Italian label used the celebrity-plus-wild-feline formula. Julianne Moore also posed nude with lion cubs for a Bulgari handbag campaign last season. The new fragrance, a lighter version of the label's Jasmin Noir scent, is now available exclusively at Nordstrom for $80 to $105.

MORE: • Julianne Moore for Bulgari: More Photos! • Who Posed With Cockatiels?