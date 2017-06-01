Kirsten Dunst Is Ready for Babies, Like Now

After more than three decades in the limelight, Kirsten Dunst reveals that she's ready to take a break from Hollywood due to a newfound case of baby fever.

"I'm at a stage in my life where I'm like, I've been working since I was 3," the Beguiled star said during an interview in Marie Claire U.K.'s July issue while dishing about her recent desire to settle down and have a child of her own.

Her conclusion: "It's time to have babies and chill."

And with Dunst's recently announced engagement to fiancé and Fargo co-star, Jesse Plemons, in January, and the addition of a particularly adorable goddaughter, she sees no reason to delay her path to motherhood.

"I wasn't one of those 'I need a baby!' people until my goddaughter was born," the actress admitted. "I love her so much."

She continued, "That love is just like...you can't experience that unless you have a kid. I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, 'Where's Kiki?' I just love that love. That's what I want."

With the Spider-Man alum's new film The Beguiled's recent premiere at Cannes Film Festival and her relationship with Plemons still in its honeymoon phase—"[He's my] favorite actor I've ever worked with," she gushed to the magazine— it seems like there's no better time to have babies on the brain.