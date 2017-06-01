Kirsten Dunst Is Ready for Babies, Like Now

John Rasimus/Barcroft Media
Lara Walsh
Jun 01, 2017 @ 7:30 am

After more than three decades in the limelight, Kirsten Dunst reveals that she's ready to take a break from Hollywood due to a newfound case of baby fever.

"I'm at a stage in my life where I'm like, I've been working since I was 3," the Beguiled star said during an interview in Marie Claire U.K.'s July issue while dishing about her recent desire to settle down and have a child of her own.

Her conclusion: "It's time to have babies and chill."

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez's Cutest Mom Moments 

And with Dunst's recently announced engagement to fiancé and Fargo co-star, Jesse Plemons, in January, and the addition of a particularly adorable goddaughter, she sees no reason to delay her path to motherhood.

"I wasn't one of those 'I need a baby!' people until my goddaughter was born," the actress admitted. "I love her so much."

She continued, "That love is just like...you can't experience that unless you have a kid. I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, 'Where's Kiki?' I just love that love. That's what I want."

RELATED: Kirsten Dunst and Fiancé Jesse Plemons Cozy Up at the Gucci Cruise Show

With the Spider-Man alum's new film The Beguiled's recent premiere at Cannes Film Festival and her relationship with Plemons still in its honeymoon phase—"[He's my] favorite actor I've ever worked with," she gushed to the magazine— it seems like there's no better time to have babies on the brain.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!