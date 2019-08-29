Kirsten Dunst Wants More Recognition From Hollywood

Kirsten Dunst is ready for Hollywood to notice her.

In a new interview on Sirius XM's In-Depth With Larry Flick, Dunst opened up about feeling somewhat ignored by her industry, despite working as an actor for three decades. “I've never been nominated for anything,” she said. “Maybe like, twice for a Golden Globe when I was little and one for Fargo. I don't know, maybe they just think I'm the girl from Bring It On.”

Dunst isn’t exaggerating; she received her first Golden Globe nomination in 1995 for her role in Interview With the Vampire, and her second nomination came in 2016 for Fargo; she was also nominated for an Emmy that same year. While she has some wins under her belt from film festivals and other award shows (she’s won two MTV Movie + TV Awards, for example), the 37-year-old has yet to be nominated for an Academy Award, and she's never won a Golden Globe.

The actor pointed out that many of her films are appreciated by audiences long after their release, noting Marie Antoinette and Drop Dead Gorgeous as two examples. “I am so chill,” Dunst added. “Maybe I don't play the game enough? But then I do…I do everything I'm supposed to. It's not like I'm rude or like, not doing publicity or anything.”

Despite understandably feeling somewhat slighted, Dunst also knows that award shows aren’t everything. “All you have is your work at the end of the day,” she concluded. “That's all people really care about and I'm intelligent enough to know that and have perspective.”

Image zoom Cindy Ord/Getty Images

In that vein, Dunst truly has made an impression. In 2012, Roger Ebert called Bring it On “the Citizen Kane of cheerleading movies,” and the iconic 2000 film has become known as a classic. Dunst’s acting chops have also been praised by reviewers and fans alike; just recently, BuzzFeed’s Elisabeth Donnelly described her onscreen presence as “compelling,” adding: “She could rest on mere prettiness, the fact that the camera loves her, but instead she showcases the roiling emotions inside, creating people who are ambitious, weird, sad, angry, and inexplicable.”

Still, Dunst longs for the affirmation that comes with receiving a major award. As she put it in her Sirius XM interview: “It’d be nice to be recognized by your peers.” And we agree: it’s about damn time.