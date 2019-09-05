People Are Losing It Over Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union's Bring It On Reunion
"It's been brought."
Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union may have been cheer rivals onscreen, but in the fashion space, there’s nothing but mutual support (and Bring It On references) between the two.
In Rodarte’s Spring 2020 lookbook, the former co-stars serve up poses and styles nearly as iconic as the cheers they shouted one fateful summer in 1999.
I mean …
Not a jazz hand in sight, but we’re still here for it.
And best of all, both Union and Dunst publicly acknowledged the high-fashion reunion. The former suggested that ~perhaps~ she and the On Becoming a God in Central Florida star had “brought it” in their Rodarte shoot. Shortly afterward, Dunst confirmed that theory, tweeting, “It’s been brought.”
The internet, still reeling from the film’s 19-year anniversary last week, welcomed the moment with open arms.
Does Rodarte make cheerleading uniforms? It feels like time to parlay this reunion into a Rodarte-costumed reboot.