People Are Losing It Over Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union's Bring It On Reunion

Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union may have been cheer rivals onscreen, but in the fashion space, there’s nothing but mutual support (and Bring It On references) between the two.

Image zoom Ken Jacques/Universal/Beacon/Kobal/Shutterstock

In Rodarte’s Spring 2020 lookbook, the former co-stars serve up poses and styles nearly as iconic as the cheers they shouted one fateful summer in 1999.

I mean …

Image zoom Daria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte

Image zoom Daria Kobayashi Ritch/Courtesy of Rodarte

Not a jazz hand in sight, but we’re still here for it.

And best of all, both Union and Dunst publicly acknowledged the high-fashion reunion. The former suggested that ~perhaps~ she and the On Becoming a God in Central Florida star had “brought it” in their Rodarte shoot. Shortly afterward, Dunst confirmed that theory, tweeting, “It’s been brought.”

Dare I say... We brought it 🤔😬🤗 https://t.co/zN8rlaPL97 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) September 5, 2019

The internet, still reeling from the film’s 19-year anniversary last week, welcomed the moment with open arms.

Awesome, like wow! Like totally freak me out! 😍 — Jojo 🦍 (@loco_mojojojo) September 5, 2019

rodarte said bring it on rights pic.twitter.com/1cWUblyHOm — ashley (@florencepew) September 4, 2019

I'd watch the HELL out of a Bring it On with them being helicopter mom's with two teen girls in competing private schools with a cheerleader death match for Nationals #Rodarte #BringitON #BringitBACK #CheerLeaders pic.twitter.com/MzWq4sYzlV — Black Cherry Nerd (@cherry_LA) September 5, 2019

Does Rodarte make cheerleading uniforms? It feels like time to parlay this reunion into a Rodarte-costumed reboot.