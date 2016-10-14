Kirsten Dunst Flaunts Her Long Legs in a T-Shirt and Short Denim Shorts in L.A.

It's forever summer in Kirsten Dunst's wardrobe.

After stepping out in Los Angeles on Wednesday wearing a buttoned up black collared shirt, tailored navy blue trousers, and chic pointed-toe pumps, the actress hit the streets in the City of Angeles yesterday rocking an ensemble more suited to the previous season's warm weather.

To run errands and grab lunch, the 34-year-old donned a casual gray T-shirt that she tucked into a pair of loosely cuffed cutoff denim shorts that highlighted her toned legs. She completed her look with coordinating baby blue leather sandals, a structured crossbody wicker handbag, and retro orange wayfarer sunglasses. The Fargo star wore her signature blonde strands down in natural waves that grazed her shoulders. Talk about effortless Southern California style.

But this isn't the first time we've spotted Dunst rocking these accessories. She wore the same bag and sunnies when she stepped out in the aforementioned more fall-ready outfit earlier this week.

If it works, it works.