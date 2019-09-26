Kirsten Dunst "Would Make Another" Bring It On Movie

The Toros and Clovers could fly again. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Bring it On star Kirsten Dunst explained that if the opportunity came around, she wouldn't hesitate to reprise her role as overeager overarching cheerleader Torrance Shipman.

E! News reports that the topic came up — but really, when isn't the idea of a reboot coming up these days? — when Clarkson brought up Dunst's appearance in fashion label Rodarte's latest lookbook. Dunst appeared alongside fellow Bring It On alumnae Gabrielle Union, which reignited Rancho Carne High School cheer fever for just about everyone.

Image zoom Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

RELATED: People Are Losing It Over Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union's Bring It On Reunion

"I had no idea that Gabrielle was in it, too, and then it became, like, this whole Bring It On thing," she said of posing for Rodarte’s Spring 2020 lookbook. "I was like, listen, if they wanted to make another movie, I would make another movie. It would be so fun!"

Dunst also explained to Clarkson that things would probably be a little different this time around. Back when the original film (which was released in 2000) was in production, it was a low-budget flick that Universal Pictures didn't really put much into. Nobody expected it to blow up the way it did, which was fine with Dunst.

"We made that movie for no money, zero money," she said of the now-beloved cheerleader flick. "It was a Universal movie but one of those where they're just like, 'Go do what you want.' ... That's always the best when you don't expect anything and then became so huge."

RELATED: Kirsten Dunst Wants More Recognition From Hollywood

It wouldn't be the movie's first sequel, but bringing Dunst and Union back would be a huge win. Bring It On spawned Bring It On Again, Bring It On: All or Nothing, Bring It On: In It To Wing It, and Bring It On: Fight to the Finish, just to rattle off a few of the spin-offs and follow-ups. With Hollywood clamoring to get in on the nostalgia game, we should all be getting our spirit fingers ready, just in case these cheer squads return to the big screen.