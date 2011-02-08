Kirsten Dunst for Band of Outsiders, Forever21’s New Collaborations and More!

1. Kirsten Dunst modeled for Band of Outsiders in the label's new lookbook. [The Cut]

2. Forever21 will launch designer collaborations with Petro Zillia and Rory Beca this spring. YES. [WWD]

3. Prince pulled Kim Kardashian on stage during his concert in New York and asked her to dance. Twice! [JustJared]

4. Christie Brinkley goes to Broadway! The supermodel will star in Chicago starting this April. [HuffPo Style]

5. Converse's collaboration with Marimekko is now available in stores and online. [Refinery29]

6. Free jewelry alert! Win a free piece by David Yurman by submitting your favorite romantic image to the label's Facebook page. [Facebook]

