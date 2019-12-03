Kendall Jenner & Her Fraternal Twin Got Their Own Show

You know Kris and Kim, Kourtney and Khloé, even Kendall and Kylie, but do you recall the least-famous Kardashian-Jenner of all? It's Kirby. He's Kendall's fraternal twin, FYI, and also a performance artist known for a quasi-parody of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. He's also the star of his very own show, KIRBY JENNER, set to make its debut on Quibi, a new mobile-only TV platform. The self-proclaimed "unsung hero" of the Kardashian family, Kirby has already amassed over a million followers on Instagram, where he posts photoshopped images of himself that make it look like he's a legitimate member of the family. He's parlayed the parody into a show, which will be co-executive produced by, who else, Kris Jenner. Welcome to the family, Kirby.

"I'm thrilled that Quibi viewers will get an inside look at the life of my twin brother and he'll finally have the opportunity to shine in this series," Jenner said in a press release announcing the new show.

Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie will all make appearances on the new show, which is just the latest spin-off to add to the KUWTK empire. With news that Kourtney would be taking a step back from the show, Kirby could be just the thing to soothe fans' broken hearts. KIRBY JENNER will document the everyday life of its titular Kardashian sibling, though we expect plenty of parody and not the same familial drama that's made KUWTK a mainstay. He insists that he's been along for the entire ride, though Kendall crops him out of her photos.

"Oh, well, actually Kendall isn't doing any of the cutting herself [...] I think it's mostly this guy Mario on her fashion team," he told Teen Vogue. "I accidentally flew my drone into his face and I don't think he's forgiven me. Yikes, I know. But also, getting cut out of photos is just part of the fashion world I guess. Gotta just keep moving forward and having fun. Also, I should probably apologize to Mario but at this point, it might be awkward? What do you think?"

Kirby made his debut back in 2015. After quickly amassing a slew of fans, he caught the attention of Kendall herself and she Liked his posts. Naturally, that lead to more posts and upping the photoshop ante with gems like this:

Expect that and more when the show hits phones and tablets next year.