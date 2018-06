“Black Eyed Peas concert in Central Park is crazy! Fergie looks so G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S!!!” Kim Kardashian tweeted from her seat at the Black Eyed Peas and Friends Concert 4 NYC in New York City. Kardashian later met up with Fergie (in Calvin Klein Collection) to celebrate the $7 million dollars brought in by the benefit to help fund the Robin Hood Foundation. Click through to see Charlize Theron, Jessica Simpson and more stars at this weekend's hottest events!