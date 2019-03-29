Kimora Lee Simmons Just Threw Some College Admissions Shade Lori Loughlin's Way

Kimora Lee Simmons is one proud mama — and for good reason: her 16-year-old daughter, Aoki, just got into Harvard.

Yeah, you read that right, she’s 16, and not only going to college, but going to the Beyoncé of higher education. And I know you’re all cynical about celebrity offspring getting into top-tier universities now, but all it takes is a quick perusal of Aoki’s Instagram to get a feel for her love of learning — in lieu of #sponsored #content, the teen posts her own poetry and book recommendations. Her bio even includes a quote from her “second favorite book of all time,” Andre Aciman’s Call Me By Your Name (which she read before Timothée Chalamet starred in the movie, mind you).

Anyway, Aoki got the exciting news yesterday, and both her model and designer mom and record producer dad Russell Simmons were quick to gush about her achievements on social media.

In addition to Kimora’s post, the mother of four shared her reaction on her Instagram stories, and she made a point to commend her daughter for earning her acceptance “on her own merit.”

“She really did it on her own merit and we’re really so proud because Aoki can’t row or anything like that, there was really no hope for us in that area. I’m just so proud that you did it on your own, Aoki,” she told her fans.

If you recall, weeks ago Lori Loughlin was indicted for her involvement in a nationwide college admissions scam after it came to light that she paid for her daughters (Isabella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19) to be accepted to USC as crew team recruits. It seems Lee is referring to the scandal here, though, to be fair, Isabella and Olivia couldn’t row either … That was kind of the problem.

RELATED: Could Lori Loughlin's Influencer Daughter Actually Benefit from the College Admissions Scandal?

We hope this act of subtle shade doesn’t backfire. Earlier this week, Dr. Dre revealed on Instagram that his daughter had been accepted to USC “all on her own,” joking, “No jail time!!!” But soon after he made the comment, outlets began to report that the rapper had made a $70 million donation to the school six years prior. He soon deleted the post.

Anyway, congrats, Aoki!