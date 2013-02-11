Kimbra's Sparkling Miu Miu Grammys Shoes: "They Make Me Feel Like a Princess"

It was fairytale Grammys night for Kimbra. Not only did she take home Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her vocals on Gotye’s mega-hit track, “Somebody That I Used to Know,” she also doubled-down on fashion, wearing two different looks by Jamie Lee Major. The one thing she didn’t change? Her sparkling Miu Miu heels, a gold and crystal-studded design that sells for $2,100 per pair at nordstrom.com. “They’re pretty amazing, aren’t they?” the artist told InStyle.com at the InStyle/Warner Music after-party. “I’m not a big bling-bling girl, to be honest, but when I saw these, I just thought, ‘Gosh! They make me feel like a princess!’” And we can see why!

— Lindzi Scharf