James Van Der Beek's Wife Kimberly Says She Almost Died After Her Miscarriage

James Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly, is opening up about having recently suffered a miscarriage. On Monday night, she posted videos on her Instagram stories thanking fans for their support after husband James shared the news on his page the day before.

"Thank you everyone for all of the love," Kimberly, 37, said. "I don't even know how I'm going to begin to respond to it all. So, I think I'll just have to do it here."

She said that "we lost our baby boy" and said she "almost lost my life," but said she would share "details of what happened in the emergency room" later on.

In addition to his Instagram post, James, 42, also announced the news on Monday's episode of Dancing with the Stars, which he is currently competing in.

"My wife Kimberly and I went through every expecting parent’s worst nightmare. We lost the baby," he said. "The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond."

The couple also shares five children together: Olivia, 9; Joshua, 7; Annabel, 5; Emilia, 3; and Gwendolyn, 1. Earlier this week, Kimberly shared a video of Gwendolyn on her Instagram, writing, "It was a TOUGH weekend. Extra thankful right now to have help with my kids. Keeping these cuties happy as can be while I replenish at home."