This New Jewelry-Inspired Wallpaper Is the Ultimate Bling for Your Home

Kimberly McDonald's latest launch brings the glitz and glamour from your jewelry box to your walls. The accessories and lifestyle designer known for her use of stones has teamed up with Los Angeles company Circa Wallcovering to create five metallic wallpaper designs based on various stones, like agate, malachite, and geodes, just like the ones she uses in her jewelry line. "To me, there's nothing more luxurious than being surrounded by beauty, and nature is the most beautiful resource available to us," McDonald told InStyle for our September issue, on newsstands now and available for digital download. "Bringing a bit of the outdoors inside is a sensory experience that tethers you to the Earth, and I truly believe that our energy and mood is affected by our surroundings."

The pattern shown above, called Rock On ($175/yard, circawallcovering.com), is our top pick—and the designer even has this mirrored agate design hanging in her own home. "This stone represents protection," said McDonald. No wonder it's one she featured in her jewelry line as well with this agate and diamond 18-karat gold necklace ($3,850; available at Kimberly McDonald, 310-854-0890).

RELATED: Go Inside Jennifer Fisher's Spectacular N.Y.C. Loft Apartment

Time Inc. Digital Studios

While it seems like the concept of jewelry as wallpaper might be overly ornate, McDonald actually kept the idea simple, as is her preference when it comes to home décor. "Subtle reminders of how spectacular nature can be is very luxe to me," she says. "With these papers, you're getting natural patterns of one-of-a-kind stones that can be reproduced and hung in your home without excessively mining the material. I believe that our planet is the biggest luxury we have."

Shop the collection now at circawallcovering.com for $175/yard.

RELATED: How Dannijo's Danielle Snyder Redesigned Her Apartment—Without Buying a Single Thing