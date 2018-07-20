Are Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle About to Pull an Ariana Grande-Pete Davidson?

It’s not often that we compare liberal-minded Saturday Night Live stars to Donald Trump Jr., but when we do, you know it’s for good reason.

Trump Jr.—whose wife and the mother of his five children, Vanessa, filed for divorce this past March—wasted no time diving into the dating pool. By May, the 40-year-old was reportedly dating 49-year-old Fox News co-host Kimberly Guilfoyle.

instagram/kimberlyguilfoyle

As per a tweet from Vanity Fair correspondent Gabriel Sherman, Don Jr.’s girlfriend of mere months is leaving her post at Fox News.

Per 3 sources briefed on matter, Don Jr’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle is leaving Fox News. More details TK — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) July 20, 2018

Huffington Post's Yashar Ali also reports that Guilfoyle's exit wasn't voluntary, per three sources familiar with the matter, though her camp denies that was the case.

SCOOP: Kimberly Guilfoyle did not leave Fox News voluntarily per three sources familiar with the matter. A source close to Kimberly Guilfoyle and Don Jr. denies that she did not leave voluntarily. Her team is in separation negotiations now. Developing... https://t.co/b88SPe6mHu — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 20, 2018

Additional sources have corroborated that Guilfoyle’s departure from the network signals that she will soon join her beau on Trump’s campaign trail.

Having @kimguilfoyle on the trail campaigning with @DonaldJTrumpJr for Republicans this fall is a win for the entire GOP. Kim is one of the most influential voices in the #MAGA movement and knows how to light up a crowd. https://t.co/WIbS6PKK3P — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 20, 2018

According to The Hill, it is likely Guilfoyle will join a pro-Trump super PAC called America First.

If this were a Meghan Markle-Prince Harry situation (à la The Tig, which Meghan shuttered prior to her engagement annoucnement), we’d be like, “Ah, he must’ve proposed,” and honestly our thoughts this time around aren’t all too different.

I mean, joining the family business … That’s pretty death-do-us-part-y, no?

Not to mention, in a radio interview with conservative outlet Breitbart, Guilfoyle said she "finally got it right this time" in reference to Jr., seeming to allude to previous short-lived marriages to California Lieutenant governor Gavin Newsom and interior designer Eric Villency.

In the case that Don Jr. does fall to one business suit-clad knee, he’d be laying claim to the celebrity relationship trend of 2018: the lightning-fast engagement. Pete and Ariana did it; Hailey and Justin did it; will Kimberly and Don Jr. make three … ?