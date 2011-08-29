Kim K's Bridal Bag, SJP on Sex and the City 3 and More!

1. At her wedding, Kim Kardashian toted custom black and white bags designed by Judith Leiber. [StyleWatch]

2. SJP says there isn't a third Sex and the City movie in the works, but there may be in the future! [JustJared]

3. Smell like the Empire State with Bond's "I Love New York" fragrance. [Refinery29]

4. Lanvin's fall ad campaign video will have you dancing up a storm. [Racked]

5. See a behind-the-scenes video of the Missoni for Target collection. What will you buy? [CocoPerez]

6. Just in time for fall, Rebecca Minkoff is adding scarves and other accessories to her line! [Refinery29]