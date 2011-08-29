Kim K's Bridal Bag, SJP on Sex and the City 3 and More!

Courtesy Photo (4); INF; Sipa
1. At her wedding, Kim Kardashian toted custom black and white bags designed by Judith Leiber. [StyleWatch]
2. SJP says there isn't a third Sex and the City movie in the works, but there may be in the future! [JustJared]
3. Smell like the Empire State with Bond's "I Love New York" fragrance. [Refinery29]
4. Lanvin's fall ad campaign video will have you dancing up a storm. [Racked]
5. See a behind-the-scenes video of the Missoni for Target collection. What will you buy? [CocoPerez]
6. Just in time for fall, Rebecca Minkoff is adding scarves and other accessories to her line! [Refinery29]