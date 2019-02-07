Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Kick Off NYFW in Daring Versace LBDs at amfAR Gala

On Wednesday, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian continued their red carpet reign in coordinating dramatic LBDs. After showing up in similar formal black attire at the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala in November, the sisters were at it again, but this time for the unofficial kickoff to New York Fashion Week.

At the amfAR Gala, which was hosted at Cipriani Wall Street, Kim's vintage Versace gown defied gravity with its plunging neckline consisting of scalloped cut-outs, while Kourtney opted for a leg reveal, courtesy of her gown's (also Versace) thigh-high slit.

Both sisters teamed their all-black looks with smoldering smoky eyes and nude lips. However, when it came to their hair, Kim kept it simple with her signature mermaid waves and Kourtney slicked her brunette tresses back into a high pony.

VIDEO: See Kourtney Kardashian's Sequined Dress from Every Angle

The reality star sisters weren't the only ones who slayed at the fashion event. Heidi Klum wore a sparkly silver dress with a fringed hemline, Karolina Kurkova warmed up the winter evening in a bright fuchsia gown by Oscar de la Renta, and Victoria Justice added a hint of sexy with subtle see-through panels on the sides of her dress.

Scroll below for our favorite looks of the night.