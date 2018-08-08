Kim and Khloé Kardashian Drag Kourtney's Ex Younes Bendjima Over Cheating Rumors

Though Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian may (or may not) be feuding over whether or not Kourtney is "interesting to look at," that’s not going to stop the iconic sister trio from having each other’s backs when it matters the most.

instagram/khloekardashian

Such was the case on Tuesday when news leaked that Kourtney and her boyfriend of more than a year, Younes Bendjima, had reportedly broken up.

italia con la mia cara 🍝 A post shared by Younes Bendjima (@younesbendjima) on Jul 2, 2018 at 11:47am PDT

This was no clean break — I mean, do those even exist for this family? There are two leading theories regarding the cause of their split: 1) Younes pulled a Tristan Thompson and got too close to another woman, 2) Kourtney was simply sick of his slut-shaming comments and old-fashioned mentality.

Kim and Khloé seemed to clear things up for us.

Younes addressed the rumor mill in his Instagram stories, sharing a screengrab of a Daily Mail article accusing the 25-year-old of “rebounding” with a model on vacation. “They really want me to be the bad guy,” he wrote across the screen, adding, “F­—k your Hollywood bullshit (cant [sic] have fun with your friends no more). Dailymail where are my 12 other friends? Nice catch tho.”

Khloé, who’s had her fair share of experience with shady men, put Bendjima’s redemption song on pause, commenting, “Alexa play ‘heard it all before’ by Sunshine Anderson,” on a screengrab posted by The Shade Room.

Tristan knows that one well. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Aug 7, 2018 at 2:49pm PDT

Kim, too, stood up for her big sis in the comments section.

In another slide from Bendjima’s IG story, the boxer mimics a poorly written (and incredibly passive aggressive) Hallmark card, writing, “Once again you guys failed. I’m not attached to this ‘life’ so you can’t touch me. I know who I am where I’m from and where I’m going and that bothers you. Only one opinion matter. The one of my Lord. Have a wonderful day.”

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Have Reportedly Broken Up

“Nice pics from your ‘boys trip,’” Kim commented on The Shade Room’s photo, adding the unofficial “liar” emoji (a face with long nose, a la Pinocchio).

Sisters before misters, amirite?