Kim Kardashian's Wild Hair, The Tutu Trend and More!

1. Kim Kardashian prepped for her new music video wearing cornrows. Of course she did. [Just Jared]

2. Tutus are popular on the runways and on celebrities (like Rihanna). Thanks, Black Swan! [NYT]

3. The Susan G. Koman for the Cure Foundation is set to launch a fragrance named Promise Me in April. [WWD]

4. Italy banned using plastic shopping bags on January 1st. Way to go green, Italians. [Reuters]

5. Iconic textile industry figure Roger Milliken has died at the age of 95. [LA Times]

6. Catch a glimpse of Jimmy Choo founder Tamara Mallon starring in the label's first fragrance campaign. She describes the ad as "sensual and soft." [The Cut]