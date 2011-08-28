Kim Kardashian's Wedding Makeup!

We can't get over how radiant Kim Kardashian looked at her wedding! Last week, Kardashian married NBA star Kris Humphries wearing an ivory Vera Wang gown. Everyone was buzzing about the new Mrs. Humprhies' classic hairstyle and Lorraine Schwartz jeweled headpiece, and we just found out that her makeup artist Mario Dedanovic used Lancome cosmetics to create her look! Dedanovic wanted to play up Kardashian's eyes, so he used a neutral shadow palette and showcased her trademark long lashes. He topped off the style with a bright coral lip. Click "See the Photos" to check out the exact products Kardashian wore on her big day!

