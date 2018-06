One mega wedding celebration isn't enough for Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries! The reality star celebrated with fête number two in New York last night, flanked by her sister Kourtney (in Ted Baker) and BFF LaLa Anthony (in Yigal Azrouel). "I love being a wife!" Kim (in Victoria Beckham and Lorraine Schwartz jewels) said on the red carpet. Click through to see more celebrities at yesterday's hottest parties!

MORE: Celebrity Weddings of 2011!