Kim Kardashian's Wedding Hairstyle Surprised Iman

Courtesy of E! Networks; Getty Images
Sharon Clott Kanter
Aug 23, 2011 @ 2:01 pm

Between the Facebook comments and Twitter responses over Kim Kardashian’s wedding hairstyle, the reaction is split on whether you liked the reality star’s diamond headpiece by Lorraine Schwartz. Fashion entrepreneur Iman admitted she was a bit surprised by the look herself. “When she pulls her hair back she looks so classic, so I thought she would pick something more classic,” the supermodel told InStyle.com at the launch of her Platinum collection for HSN in New York yesterday. “But then I thought, it’s her fairytale. It’s her wedding. She can do what she wants, and she did!

What did you think of Kim's bridal hair? Vote for your Kim hair preference here! Plus, see 50 amazing celeb dresses in the gallery.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!