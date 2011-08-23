Kim Kardashian's Wedding Hairstyle Surprised Iman

Between the Facebook comments and Twitter responses over Kim Kardashian’s wedding hairstyle, the reaction is split on whether you liked the reality star’s diamond headpiece by Lorraine Schwartz. Fashion entrepreneur Iman admitted she was a bit surprised by the look herself. “When she pulls her hair back she looks so classic, so I thought she would pick something more classic,” the supermodel told InStyle.com at the launch of her Platinum collection for HSN in New York yesterday. “But then I thought, it’s her fairytale. It’s her wedding. She can do what she wants, and she did!”

