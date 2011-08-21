Kim Kardashian's Wedding Dress: Vera Wang's Response

Kim Kardashian married Kris Humphries during a lavish ceremony in Montecito, California last night. The bride wore three Vera Wang looks for her big day—including her wedding gown and two outfit changes—and the designer was one of the many celebrity guests at the event. "What a joyous, beautiful, magical night! Wishing you and Kris all the blessings in the world xxVera," Wang Tweeted. As for the dress? "Getting so excited, just wait until everyone sees," she wrote. Meanwhile, the groom wore a white tuxedo jacket and black pants by Ermenegildo Zegna for the ceremony, and later changed into a black tux by the same label. See more celebrity brides of 2011 in the gallery.

